SPCA seizes animals in New Tripoli

SPCA seizes animals in New Tripoli

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in Lehigh County, removing eight dogs and puppies, 35 cats and kittens, and five horses. The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a tip of numerous animals being kept in unsanitary conditions, and concerns of animals in need of veterinary care being left untreated, executed the warrant at property belonging to Derbe "Skip" Eckhart on the 6800 block of Central Road in New Tripoli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Apr 20 Denny 74
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar '17 Poster 8
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC