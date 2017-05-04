SPCA seizes animals in New Tripoli

The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in Lehigh County, removing eight dogs and puppies, 35 cats and kittens, and five horses. The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a tip of numerous animals being kept in unsanitary conditions, and concerns of animals in need of veterinary care being left untreated, executed the warrant at property belonging to Derbe "Skip" Eckhart on the 6800 block of Central Road in New Tripoli.

