SPCA seizes animals in New Tripoli
The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in Lehigh County, removing eight dogs and puppies, 35 cats and kittens, and five horses. The PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a tip of numerous animals being kept in unsanitary conditions, and concerns of animals in need of veterinary care being left untreated, executed the warrant at property belonging to Derbe "Skip" Eckhart on the 6800 block of Central Road in New Tripoli.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Apr 20
|Denny
|74
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack Wifong
|2
|african americans at knoebels (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Hershey kisses
|6
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
