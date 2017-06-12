Bake sale to benefit children's hospital
The 10th annual Ellie's Bake Sale will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3, at 401 Walnut St., in Millerstown. Ellie Ritzman, who has endured multiple orthopedic surgeries, travels through her school with a specialized wheelchair provided by the Children's Miracle Network.
