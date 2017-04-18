Streams rising and could reach 'cauti...

Streams rising and could reach 'caution' level as rain continues

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: PennLive.com

There could be flooding in poor drainage areas, and the Susquehanna River and Swatara Creek will be reaching "caution" stage tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. A widespread inch of rain is expected today, with some places getting a little more in heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College.

