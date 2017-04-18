Streams rising and could reach 'caution' level as rain continues
There could be flooding in poor drainage areas, and the Susquehanna River and Swatara Creek will be reaching "caution" stage tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. A widespread inch of rain is expected today, with some places getting a little more in heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Thu
|Denny
|74
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar '17
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jack Wifong
|2
|african americans at knoebels (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Hershey kisses
|6
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
