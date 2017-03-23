Snowplows escort Pa. child in need he...

Snowplows escort Pa. child in need heart transplant to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: New York Daily News

A 23-month-old in need of a heart transplant has been escorted by snowplows and state police troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf says the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16) Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC