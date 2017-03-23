Snowplows escort Pa. child in need heart transplant to hospital
A 23-month-old in need of a heart transplant has been escorted by snowplows and state police troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf says the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar 9
|Poster
|8
|Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik...
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Jack Wifong
|2
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|african americans at knoebels (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Hershey kisses
|6
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC