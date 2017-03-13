Penn Medicine Announces Executive Leadership Transitions
Garry Scheib will step down from his roles as COO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and CEO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania this month following more than 17 years at Penn Medicine. Scheib is credited with transformative, collaborative leadership which has led the health system's hospitals to post industry-leading outcomes and record patient satisfaction scores.
