PA Farm Bureau Donates $19K to Ronald...

PA Farm Bureau Donates $19K to Ronald McDonald House

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The Danville Ronald McDonald House gets donations from time to time but a special delivery on Tuesday was worth more than $19,000. Shawna Melanson of Bellefonte and her family have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Danville for about two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC