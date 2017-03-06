Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called...

Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

An Osceola Mills couple has been accused in what a Geisinger Medical Center doctor has called the "worst case" of child abuse he's ever seen in a three-week-old infant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC