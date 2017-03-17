Governor Thanks PennDOT Workers In Person
Governor Wolf made a special stop at a PennDOT facility in Pittston Township Friday, to thank crews for all their hard work during this week's winter storm. "I declared the highest level of emergency you can declare in Pennsylvania and as a result, these folks worked long areas, they worked overtime to clean our streets and roads, I had a team come up from Pittsburgh to Stroudsburg, from Erie to Scranton from southwest to the Lehigh Valley," he said.
