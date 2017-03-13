Convoy kida s parents grateful for bl...

Convoy kida s parents grateful for blizzard escort

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The emergency convoy through Winter Storm Stella that caught major media attention Tuesday featured Humvees, snow plows, ambulances and a Bentley. The 23-month-old passenger in an emergency transport from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono to Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital was Bentley Gingerlowski, a Mount Pocono baby born with a rare congenital heart defect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC