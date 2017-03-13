Convoy kida s parents grateful for blizzard escort

The emergency convoy through Winter Storm Stella that caught major media attention Tuesday featured Humvees, snow plows, ambulances and a Bentley. The 23-month-old passenger in an emergency transport from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono to Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital was Bentley Gingerlowski, a Mount Pocono baby born with a rare congenital heart defect.

