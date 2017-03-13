40 Percent of Heart Attacks in Women ...

40 Percent of Heart Attacks in Women Under 50 Are Due to This Condition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Runner's World

You're 35. Fit. Normal blood pressure and cholesterol. So there's no way that chest tightness you're feeling could be a heart attack, right? Not necessarily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb '17 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC