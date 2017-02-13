Sinkhole-damaged Corvette to be resto...

Sinkhole-damaged Corvette to be restored at Kentucky museum

A Corvette still covered in dirt and debris from its 2014 fall into a sinkhole has been moved from display to undergo repairs, as the car-swallowing phenomenon still drives attendance at a Kentucky museum. Restoration work on the black 1962 Corvette will be done at the car's home at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

