Forgotten victim

Forgotten victim

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Pocono Record

An autopsy report listed the cause of his death as complications due to the head trauma his father, Christopher Barber, had inflicted when Costenbader was just two months old on Dec. 31, 1991, in their Saylorsburg home. In a near-vegetative state with permanent blindness and the mental capacity of a 2-month-old, he was unable to care for himself, needed tubes to breathe and take in food and was prone to constant seizures and pneumonia, Ridgecrest Nursing Director Kristine Gorel testified Thursday, the second day of Barber's murder trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge on Dieruff mob: 'I saw boys who acted lik... Feb 5 silly rabbit 1
News Frankie Valli Jan 15 concerned res 5
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Jack Wifong 2
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
african americans at knoebels (Jun '13) Oct '16 Hershey kisses 6
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Danville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC