Forgotten victim

An autopsy report listed the cause of his death as complications due to the head trauma his father, Christopher Barber, had inflicted when Costenbader was just two months old on Dec. 31, 1991, in their Saylorsburg home. In a near-vegetative state with permanent blindness and the mental capacity of a 2-month-old, he was unable to care for himself, needed tubes to breathe and take in food and was prone to constant seizures and pneumonia, Ridgecrest Nursing Director Kristine Gorel testified Thursday, the second day of Barber's murder trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.