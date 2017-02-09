First Big Snowfall of the Season Hits Mount Carmel
Aaron Myers moved to Mount Carmel from Danville about one month ago and says the snow is much different here in lower Northumberland County. It's the first significant snowfall of the year here, and some people in Mount Carmel tell Newswatch 16 they measured between six and nine inches of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
