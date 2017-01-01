First Babies Born in the New Year
Ryan Louie of Dallas was born six pounds and one ounce at 1:28 a.m. and was the first baby born in Luzerne County. And in Montour County, Frederick Frost was born at 7 pounds and 12 ounces at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.
