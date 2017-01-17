AASLD 2016: Liver Cirrhosis and Decom...

AASLD 2016: Liver Cirrhosis and Decompensation on the Rise Among People with Hepatitis C

Complications of advanced liver disease including cirrhosis and hepatic decompensation have risen over the past decade among people with chronic hepatitis C, according to study findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting in November. However, in recent years the increase has slowed, especially among those at highest risk -- black patients and people age 60 and over.

