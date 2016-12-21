Study Finds Opioids Not Helpful in Treating Chronic Pain

A new study by physicians at the Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania, has found that the use of opioid therapy to treat chronic pain is not only ineffective, it can increase the likelihood of more harmful consequences, including death. Palliative care physicians Mellar P. Davis, MD, and Zankhana Mehta, MD, authored the study, which reviews the current research on chronic opioid therapy.

