Officials: Cops shot disturbed man holding bat,a
The district attorney is reviewing the police shooting of a mentally disturbed man who authorities say attacked an officer with an ax and baseball bat inside the man's Pennsylvania home. Officials: Cops shot disturbed man holding bat, ax in home The district attorney is reviewing the police shooting of a mentally disturbed man who authorities say attacked an officer with an ax and baseball bat inside the man's Pennsylvania home.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in 2016?
|Oct '16
|Jack Wifong
|2
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|african americans at knoebels (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Hershey kisses
|6
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
