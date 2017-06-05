Wilderness Trail Distillery to add 10 new jobs in Danville
Wilderness Trail Distillery to add 10 new jobs in Danville Kentucky Bourbon Craft Trail member investing nearly $10 million in expansion project. "Our community recently identified its true place brand to be 'Historically Bold,' and Wilderness Trail Distillery is fulfilling that high standard with its rapid pace of business growth and community impact," Judge-Executive McKinney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun outdoors (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Wolfs Lair
|9
|fat girls that wear clothes too damn tight....WHY (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Nothing on me
|126
|non abortion (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|Martin garey
|9
|sarah ogle who know her? (Jul '09)
|12 hr
|Tmi
|49
|Small crowd greets anti-abortion activists in D... (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Wanting to have fun (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|a message to all my topix friends and enimies
|12 hr
|Country girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC