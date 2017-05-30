CJE Harold McKinney speaks at 225th state birthday kickoff by Gary Lane Kentucky kicked off its 225th birthday celebration on June 1, 2017, in Danville, KY where the constitution was signed making Kentucky the 15th state in the union. Boyle County Judge Executive, Harold McKinney, a native of Adair County, was a featured speaker in toasting the merits of the state.

