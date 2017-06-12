A visit to the Great American Dollhou...

A visit to the Great American Dollhouse Museum

A visit to the Great American Dollhouse Museum The Great American Dollhouse Museum is located in a 6000sqft WPA building in downtown Danville, KY. The museum features over 200 dollhouses, including "a complete miniature town circa 1910, includes mansion, business, retail and factory districts as well as a Shaker village."

