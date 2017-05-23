Danville man takes to Facebook to taunt U of L fans after cat catches cardinal
A Danville, Kentucky, man is taking to Facebook to taunt University of Louisville Cardinals fans after he claims his cat caught a cardinal. "My cat is a UK fan!" Wireman posted, along with the picture.
Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
