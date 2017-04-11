Slater Rountree signs with Centre football.
Wilson Central's Slater Rountree signs to play football for Centre College of Danville, Ky. Seated with Slater are brother Dawson, parents Clyde and Christine and brother Grant Rountree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hannah Lawson
|15 min
|Iwonder
|25
|Monkey mentality
|25 min
|Toby
|57
|trump visits danville ky
|34 min
|Jacko
|3
|Webcam shemales from Danville!!
|2 hr
|Dick hurtz
|36
|Clyde Ridley Former Michael & Son employee
|2 hr
|cute
|7
|Mexican restaurant near jennyrogers in Danville ky
|2 hr
|I hate u
|1
|Whitney J. Taylor (Whitney Hartner)
|3 hr
|KeepinITRealAsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC