Slater Rountree signs with Centre foo...

Slater Rountree signs with Centre football.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Wilson Central's Slater Rountree signs to play football for Centre College of Danville, Ky. Seated with Slater are brother Dawson, parents Clyde and Christine and brother Grant Rountree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hannah Lawson 15 min Iwonder 25
Monkey mentality 25 min Toby 57
trump visits danville ky 34 min Jacko 3
Webcam shemales from Danville!! 2 hr Dick hurtz 36
Clyde Ridley Former Michael & Son employee 2 hr cute 7
Mexican restaurant near jennyrogers in Danville ky 2 hr I hate u 1
Whitney J. Taylor (Whitney Hartner) 3 hr KeepinITRealAsf 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC