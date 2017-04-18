Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, ...

Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017

Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017 By Darlene Campbell Rick Pickens has been a published author since 1987 when Paladin Press picked up his manuscript on Chinese Ring Daggers. His work has been featured in several Martial Arts magazines and papers, but his passion has been to write books to help people grow in their faith and understanding of spiritual matters.

