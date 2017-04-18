Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017
Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25 Apr 2017 By Darlene Campbell Rick Pickens has been a published author since 1987 when Paladin Press picked up his manuscript on Chinese Ring Daggers. His work has been featured in several Martial Arts magazines and papers, but his passion has been to write books to help people grow in their faith and understanding of spiritual matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Something my haters on here will be glad to know
|2 hr
|martin garey
|5
|Heroin cleansing!? Should we do it our self?
|3 hr
|countrygirl
|20
|alan cox (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|What
|59
|Dakota Blue Shearer
|5 hr
|Sandy
|16
|Spectrum
|6 hr
|Ronnie
|3
|Planet fitness general manager Kristyn
|14 hr
|unknown
|12
|Fun (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|golfpro
|6
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC