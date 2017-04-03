Overhaul at School for the Blind turn...

Overhaul at School for the Blind turns complaints to praise

An overhaul of the Kentucky School for the Blind following complaints over inability to meet complex needs has eased parents' ire. The Courier-Journal reported Thursday that Education Department and Commissioner Stephen Pruitt has enacted significant changes after parents raised concerns in late 2015 that new school practices were aimed at weeding out children with disabilities in addition to blindness.

