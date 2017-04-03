Overhaul at School for the Blind turns complaints to praise
An overhaul of the Kentucky School for the Blind following complaints over inability to meet complex needs has eased parents' ire. The Courier-Journal reported Thursday that Education Department and Commissioner Stephen Pruitt has enacted significant changes after parents raised concerns in late 2015 that new school practices were aimed at weeding out children with disabilities in addition to blindness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are women so shallow and stuck up? (Jun '09)
|38 min
|jawn
|161
|Terrible
|44 min
|THE UNIT
|5
|Need a pain management doctor (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Need my meds
|46
|RRD (advice) (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Amber
|17
|Monkey mentality
|4 hr
|boatsandhoes
|29
|Walmart
|9 hr
|boatsandhoes
|8
|who r the nasty girls (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|aka
|39
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC