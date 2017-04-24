LWC Spring 2017 Academic Division Awards
LWC Spring 2017 Academic Division Awards By Venus Popplewell, Director of Public Relations Lindsey Wilson College Applied and Interdisciplinary Studies Division Orpheus Awards -- Photography: Hannah Burney of Columbia, KY; Poetry: Madison Porter of Danville, KY; Creative Non-fiction: Emily Gunberg of Bowling Green, KY Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
