LWC Spring 2017 Academic Division Awards By Venus Popplewell, Director of Public Relations Lindsey Wilson College Applied and Interdisciplinary Studies Division Orpheus Awards -- Photography: Hannah Burney of Columbia, KY; Poetry: Madison Porter of Danville, KY; Creative Non-fiction: Emily Gunberg of Bowling Green, KY

