Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
HAZARD, Ky., FRANKFORT, Ky., DANVILLE, Ky. and LANCASTER, Ky., April 20, 2017 -- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2017.
