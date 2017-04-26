John Michael Montgomery, Collin Raye, to headline Ashland County Fair
The two collectively have combined for 11 No. 1 Billboard country music singles and will take the stage as co-headliners at the county fair Tuesday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hannah Green
|25 min
|Savanah
|13
|Lowes
|2 hr
|Eugene
|1
|Police brutality (Dec '14)
|7 hr
|Martin garey
|54
|Spectrum
|9 hr
|Laura
|4
|drug dealers (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|Adios
|104
|American greetings
|11 hr
|Send
|3
|kay smith american greetings
|22 hr
|AG employee
|6
