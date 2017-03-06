Trial set for former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings
A central Kentucky judge has scheduled a trial for a former pastor accused of killing three people in a Danville pawn shop. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Boyle County Circuit Judge Darren Peckler on Tuesday set the trial for 51-year-old Kenneth Allen Keith for Aug. 10. Keith has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 deaths of 35-year-old Michael Hockensmith and his 38-year-old wife, Angela, both of Stanford; and 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith of Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Masculine men
|18 min
|Dickie
|13
|Anthony Letcher (Jan '13)
|44 min
|Real lies
|17
|Everyone's Favorite Topic
|1 hr
|wooh
|2
|police (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|24
|RRD (advice) (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Matt
|11
|Nude Drive
|14 hr
|lolol
|2
|Brooke Powers
|14 hr
|lolol
|42
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC