Trial set for former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings

16 hrs ago

A central Kentucky judge has scheduled a trial for a former pastor accused of killing three people in a Danville pawn shop. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Boyle County Circuit Judge Darren Peckler on Tuesday set the trial for 51-year-old Kenneth Allen Keith for Aug. 10. Keith has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2013 deaths of 35-year-old Michael Hockensmith and his 38-year-old wife, Angela, both of Stanford; and 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith of Richmond.

