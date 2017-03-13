'That magnificent voice' - G.W. Perryman, Russell County, KY - Part II In this installment, Rev. G.W. Perryman, a great Christian speaker from Russell County, KY, takes a bride in Danville, KY; assumes a pastorate in Owenton, KY where first child is born, and in same year, the young family moves to Vevay, IN, where he starts a publication, The Visitor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.