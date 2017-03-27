Funerals are bittersweet

Today was an emotional rollercoaster kind of day. As I prepared myself to drive to Danville, Kentucky for the funeral of a college friend, my heart was aching for his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends he left behind.

