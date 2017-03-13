Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas gives supp...

Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas gives support to Cu Gsa and Bsa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas gives support to CU GSA and BSA By Josh Christian , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - "It is time to move beyond the noise," Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr., 62nd bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Cincinnati, Ohio, said at a Campbellsville University's chapel service recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black tar 6 min Real Deal 5
Cattlemens coming to Danville 2 hr Truth 15
drug dealers 6 hr 379 abc 87
the unit 7 hr THE UNIT 18
Ashley Snow 7 hr Lortttt 20
Why were so many young girls doing FOOT PORN!?! 7 hr Crazy 13
Webcam shemales from Danville!! 7 hr jerry halcomb 13
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Boyle County was issued at March 17 at 3:29AM EDT

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Danville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC