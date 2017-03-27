Area Sign Movement Has Spread

Area Sign Movement Has Spread

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

I was heartened to read about the compassion and courage of Matthew Bucher, pastor of Immanuel Mennonite Church, displaying his sign, which reads in Arabic, English and Spanish, "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor" The idea migrated to Danville, Ky., then to Lexington, Ky., and now I have one in my front yard. I'm so thankful for Pastor Bucher's Christian response to rhetoric coming out of the presidential election.

