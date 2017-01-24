UGA's Amstutz named interim president at College of Coastal Georgia

Amstutz is the associate provost for academic programs at UGA. She begins her new job in the Brunswick school on July 1. Current Coastal Georgia president Greg Aloia recently announced he would retire effective June 30. Amstutz worked in the office of the President for 16 years under the administration of Michael Adams, for 10 years as assistant to the president and for six years as chief of staff, overseeing the offices of the president, internal auditing, legal affairs and the UGA Equal Opportunity Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.