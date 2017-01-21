Man Arrested After Hitting Danville P...

Man Arrested After Hitting Danville Police Cruiser

Jan 21, 2017 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A man was booked into the Boyle County Detention Center on Saturday after police say he crashed into a Danville Police cruiser. Police said they tried to stop a man on a motorcycle for reckless driving and speeding on Main Street in Danville.

