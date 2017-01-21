Man Arrested After Hitting Danville Police Cruiser
A man was booked into the Boyle County Detention Center on Saturday after police say he crashed into a Danville Police cruiser. Police said they tried to stop a man on a motorcycle for reckless driving and speeding on Main Street in Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cattlemens coming to Danville
|2 hr
|Watcher
|4
|Stolen wallet
|3 hr
|Stolen wallet
|3
|gray dodge charger
|5 hr
|Really
|2
|Pedo Creep At Autozone
|5 hr
|me
|11
|cvs dumpster (May '12)
|6 hr
|No doubt
|35
|Girl who works at Burke's Bakery
|7 hr
|Customer
|9
|To Flag Waving Republicans
|9 hr
|Reality
|43
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC