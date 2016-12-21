Two men were thinking about robbing a local restaurant - but first they mistakenly phoned police
Some suspects are much harder to track down than the two men who "butt-dialed" police while discussing a crime. Keeping going for a look at the most wanted fugitives in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dexters baby
|4 hr
|Thomas Dylan
|18
|dk, Willa, ebony, cedric
|4 hr
|Thomas Dylan
|13
|Never go to Ephraim McDowell
|7 hr
|whatever
|62
|King Buffet
|7 hr
|justwondering
|37
|all women
|14 hr
|Well
|2
|the topix comments about martin garey
|16 hr
|Curious too
|22
|Looking for my half brother, help please.
|17 hr
|Shortkid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC