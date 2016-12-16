Two men were thinking about robbing a...

Two men were thinking about robbing a local restaurant a " but first they a butt-dialeda police

Friday Dec 16

Police in Danville, Ky., arrested two men who accidentally "butt-dialed" authorities while they discussed a potential robbery. The men were tracked down at Brothers' BBQ and Brewing Co.

