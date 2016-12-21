Thieves pocket dial 911 while discussing robbery plans
DANVILLE, KY - Police said two would-be robbers accidentally called 911 as they were discussing plans to rob a restaurant. Little did they know, the phone was picking up the conversation and the city's police chief was eating dinner inside that very restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dexters baby
|4 hr
|Thomas Dylan
|18
|dk, Willa, ebony, cedric
|4 hr
|Thomas Dylan
|13
|Never go to Ephraim McDowell
|7 hr
|whatever
|62
|King Buffet
|7 hr
|justwondering
|37
|all women
|14 hr
|Well
|2
|the topix comments about martin garey
|16 hr
|Curious too
|22
|Looking for my half brother, help please.
|17 hr
|Shortkid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC