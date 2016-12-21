Pingree: How did the cop get here so fast?
Two men discussing robbing a diner in Danville, Ky., as they sat in their car outside in the parking lot didn't realize one of them had accidentally pocket- dialed police dispatch. After hearing their conversation, the cops called the chief of police, who happened to be eating in that very same diner and went out and located them.
