Pingree: How did the cop get here so ...

Pingree: How did the cop get here so fast?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Boston Herald

Two men discussing robbing a diner in Danville, Ky., as they sat in their car outside in the parking lot didn't realize one of them had accidentally pocket- dialed police dispatch. After hearing their conversation, the cops called the chief of police, who happened to be eating in that very same diner and went out and located them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dexters baby 4 hr Thomas Dylan 18
dk, Willa, ebony, cedric 4 hr Thomas Dylan 13
Never go to Ephraim McDowell 7 hr whatever 62
King Buffet 7 hr justwondering 37
all women 14 hr Well 2
the topix comments about martin garey 16 hr Curious too 22
Looking for my half brother, help please. 17 hr Shortkid 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Danville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,826

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC