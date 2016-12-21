Kentucky men accidentally call 911 while looking to rob BBQ joint
Emergency dispatchers in Danville, Ky., got a tip about two men looking to rip off Brothers BBQ by none other than two men looking to rip off Brothers BBQ, the Advocate-Messenger reports. Robert Bourne and David Grigsby apparently dialed 911 on accident as they allegedly discussed places they could target, including Brothers BBQ.
