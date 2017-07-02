New Police Chief Takes Over in Danvil...

New Police Chief Takes Over in Danville on July 18

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ClayCord.com

Shields, who lives in Danville, has worked in the department since 2013 and served as the administrative lieutenant, essentially the chief's second in command. "He also worked in patrol and investigations, so he knows our operations inside and out," Gillette said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Jun 25 Mad Dad 23
Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08) Jun 23 ntorres1338 34
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May '17 Anonymous 53
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC