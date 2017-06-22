Valley Stars: Danville teacher an NEA Global Learning Fellow
San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher Kimberley Gilles has been named one of the 48 public school educators to become a member of this year's class of Global Learning Fellows by the NEA Foundation. Gilles, an educator of 30 years, is an English teacher at Monte Vista High School in Danville.
