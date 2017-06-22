Valley Stars: Danville teacher an NEA...

Valley Stars: Danville teacher an NEA Global Learning Fellow

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher Kimberley Gilles has been named one of the 48 public school educators to become a member of this year's class of Global Learning Fellows by the NEA Foundation. Gilles, an educator of 30 years, is an English teacher at Monte Vista High School in Danville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May '17 Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May '17 Mad Dad 22
22 f on snapchat add me Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC