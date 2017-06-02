Student involved in Danville bullying...

Student involved in Danville bullying not allowed to return to school

Friday Jun 2

The student was originally arrested for invasion of privacy after filming a 16-year-old girl urinating in a bathroom stall and then posting it to Instagram. However, the student was allowed to return to school after a short suspension.

