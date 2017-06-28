Parents of East Bay teen who made alleged terror video raise thousands in donations to sue district
CJ Mack participates in an organized walk-out protest at San Ramon Valley High in Danville, Calif., on Friday, May 26, 2017. The walk-out is in reaction to the school's handling of a controversial video made by a student while running for student body president this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Jun 25
|Mad Dad
|23
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun '17
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC