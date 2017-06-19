Pair of Students Hit It Out of the Park for Youth Baseball
Monte Vista High students Nick Walker and Dawson Mann shared their love of baseball with a group of underprivileged youth. Two Bay Area high school students have hit home runs, stepping up to the plate to give back to their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Mad Dad
|22
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC