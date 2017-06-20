Maurice Ghysels performs live music at Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park
Maurice Ghysels, who is just ending his tenure as superintendent of the Menlo Park City School District, performed live music with musicians Les Bloch and Greg Kennedy at Cafe ZoA in Menlo Park on Saturday, June 17. Mr. Ghysels, who will soon become chief innovations officer in the Ravenswood City School District, was the band's lead vocalist, in addition to playing acoustic guitar. Mr. Kennedy played the acoustic guitar and sang backup vocals, and Mr. Bloch switched between playing electric guitar and holding down the beat on the cajA3n , singing backup vocals as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Mad Dad
|22
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC