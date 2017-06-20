Maurice Ghysels performs live music a...

Maurice Ghysels performs live music at Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Almanac

Maurice Ghysels, who is just ending his tenure as superintendent of the Menlo Park City School District, performed live music with musicians Les Bloch and Greg Kennedy at Cafe ZoA in Menlo Park on Saturday, June 17. Mr. Ghysels, who will soon become chief innovations officer in the Ravenswood City School District, was the band's lead vocalist, in addition to playing acoustic guitar. Mr. Kennedy played the acoustic guitar and sang backup vocals, and Mr. Bloch switched between playing electric guitar and holding down the beat on the cajA3n , singing backup vocals as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May '17 Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May '17 Mad Dad 22
22 f on snapchat add me Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC