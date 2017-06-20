Maurice Ghysels performs live music at Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park

Maurice Ghysels, who is just ending his tenure as superintendent of the Menlo Park City School District, performed live music with musicians Les Bloch and Greg Kennedy at Cafe ZoA in Menlo Park on Saturday, June 17. Mr. Ghysels, who will soon become chief innovations officer in the Ravenswood City School District, was the band's lead vocalist, in addition to playing acoustic guitar. Mr. Kennedy played the acoustic guitar and sang backup vocals, and Mr. Bloch switched between playing electric guitar and holding down the beat on the cajA3n , singing backup vocals as well.

