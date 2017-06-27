Fourth of July fireworks in the Tri-Valley
Whether it's a vibrant fireworks spectacular or an intimate fireworks lighting at a local park, the Tri-Valley provides plenty of opportunities for residents to gather for fireworks and celebration this Fourth of July. Individual fireworks remain banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to reduce the risk of accidental fires, injuries or even fatalities resulting from independently set off fireworks.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Jun 25
|Mad Dad
|23
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
