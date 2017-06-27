Fourth of July fireworks in the Tri-V...

Fourth of July fireworks in the Tri-Valley

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Whether it's a vibrant fireworks spectacular or an intimate fireworks lighting at a local park, the Tri-Valley provides plenty of opportunities for residents to gather for fireworks and celebration this Fourth of July. Individual fireworks remain banned in Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville to reduce the risk of accidental fires, injuries or even fatalities resulting from independently set off fireworks.

