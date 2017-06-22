Danville sex trafficking case: Woman describes traveling the country...
In 2014, a woman known to the world only as "Jane Doe 5" was working as a waitress in a southeastern strip club called the Pink Pony when a customer approached her with an offer to work for him as a makeup artist. She testified Thursday that it was her "dream" to do makeup for models, and that she thought the encounter was fated.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|23
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
