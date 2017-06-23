Cal Shakes' take on American classic 'Menagerie'
While she would never win "Mother of the Year" honors, faded Southern belle Amanda Wingfield certainly makes for a great dramatic character in Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie." California Shakespeare Theater presents the American classic July 5-30 at the Bruns Amphitheater, 100 California Shakespeare Theater way in Orinda.
