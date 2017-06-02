Bathroom bullying video: School distr...

Bathroom bullying video: School district to transfer one student in Danville

Friday Jun 2

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District school board has relaunched a probe after a video of a student urinating was posted on social media. DANVILLE - Responding to outrage, school officials announced Friday that two girls involved in a bathroom bullying case at San Ramon Valley High School will "never be enrolled at the same San Ramon Valley Unified high school campus again."

Danville, CA

