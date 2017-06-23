Around Danville: Leadership SRV community service group turns 25
What a wonderful celebration of the Leadership SRV 25th anniversary at a recent gathering of more than 100 in the rotunda of the San Ramon City Hall. Twenty-five years ago, a group of community leaders formed a comprehensive program to encourage community members to be more involved in their communities and take on leadership roles to ensure our communities' quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|23
|Ski Craft Boats (Nov '08)
|Jun 23
|ntorres1338
|34
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
|Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15)
|Jun 3
|Musikologist
|3
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|53
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC