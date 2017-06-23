Around Danville: Leadership SRV commu...

Around Danville: Leadership SRV community service group turns 25

What a wonderful celebration of the Leadership SRV 25th anniversary at a recent gathering of more than 100 in the rotunda of the San Ramon City Hall. Twenty-five years ago, a group of community leaders formed a comprehensive program to encourage community members to be more involved in their communities and take on leadership roles to ensure our communities' quality of life.

